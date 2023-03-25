Who is Kahhori in Marvel's What if...?

Marvel Studios is working on the second season of the What If…? series and has released some new information on the season, including a brand new character named Kahhori! Just who is this new superhero who’ll be featuring in Marvel’s multiverse series and why have you never heard of them before?

Who is the New Superhero Kahhori in Marvel’s What If…?

The What If…? series takes a scenario from the Marvel universe and asks ‘what if this happened differently?’ It’s a great way to explore new characters and character variants outside of the main series. We’ve had some excellent examples such as Peggy Carter as Captain Carter and T’Challa as Starlord, but the latest addition, Kahhori, will be an entirely new hero being introduced for the first time.

Kahhori is a young Native American woman of Mohawk descent and her debut episode will revolve around What If…? exploring what would happen if the artifact containing the space infinity stone, the Tesseract, arrived on Earth and landed in the sovereign Haudenosaunee Confederacy before the colonization of America. On landing, the Tesseract transforms a portal into space that enables young Kahhori to begin a journey to discover her power.

This episode of What If…? is written by Ryan Little, who worked closely with people of the Mohawk nation on the character and story. Those people included Mohawk language expert Cecelia King and historian Doug George, who really ensure there is cultural authenticity to the character of Kahhori and the other elements featured in her episode. Details like her name originating from the Mohawk Wolf Clan and meaning ‘she who stirs the forest’ are cleverly woven into story, as she will recruit those around her and stir them into action to fight for her people and forever alter the course of history.

It will be really interesting to see what kind of powers Kahhori will have. With the Tesseract involved, it’s likely that she will have some kind of cosmic powers, which would put her on a list with some other incredibly strong characters that wield similar powers such as Galactus and Silver Surfer. We’ll have to wait and see, but Kahhori sure is shaping up to be a badass!

That’s all there is to know about Kahhori from season 2 of Marvel’s What If…? so far. The company may release more details about the character and her powers leading up to the release of the second season, so keep an eye out!