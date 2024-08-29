Who Is Mackenzie Related To In Claim To Fame? Answered

On average, the hardest contestants to identify on Claim To Fame are those related to country music stars. Season 3 is no different, with the Season 3 finale confirming which country music superstar Mackenzie is related to.

Who Is Mackenzie Related To In Claim To Fame?

Mackenzie was a quiet competitor for most of the season, but that’s mostly due to most of the competitors being unfamiliar with country music. While she tried to make people think that she was related to a Tony Award-winning musician, once it got out that she was in fact related to a country music singer, she thought she had a massive target on her back. Except nobody knew any country music stars. Danny was eliminated by guessing that her claim to fame was Blake Shelton, but that resulted in his elimination. Even Adam, for a time, thought that she was related to Clay Aiken, if only because that’s the only country music star he knew. The only clues that were coming out were in relation to her celebrity being tall and something about a badonkadonk.

Adam was slowly starting to piece together Mackenzie’s identity though, to the point where Mackenzie eliminated her safe shot Shane in the penultimate episode, fearful that Adam would guess her if he was chosen. She made it into the finale and worked alongside Hud in the last several episodes of the season, but the two turned on each other in the final challenge, resulting in both of their clues being revealed. The final clue for Mackenzie was revealed via a giant billboard, which said “Grand Ol’ Opry member and Celebrity Apprentice winner.”

With that, Adam was confident that he could eliminate Mackenzie. He asserted that Claim to Fame Mackenzie was related to Trace Adkins. Adkins is a country music singer who began his career in the 90s and has become an icon in Nashville, Tennessee. He’s had #1 singles on the country music charts, including “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing,” “Ladies Love Country Boys,” and even had mainstream success with “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” He also is a frequent collaborator with Blake Shelton, appearing on several of his tracks. Mackenzie then confirmed she was Trace Adkins’ daughter and, with her elimination, took home third place.

This left Hud and Adam as the last two standing.

