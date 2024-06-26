Who Is Mr. 3 in One Piece? Explained

In One Piece, Mr. 3 is introduced as a member of the organization Baraoque Works. However, he has a much more layered history in the series after his initial appearance as an antagonist. Here is a condensed history of the character before his debut in the Netflix One Piece adaptation.

Recommended Videos

Mr. 3’s Role in One Piece, Explained

With news of David Dastmalchian being cast as the live-action version of Mr. 3 in One Piece, fans should know that the character was first introduced in the Little Garden arc of the anime and manga. This arc is one of the first in the Alabasta Saga, where the Straw Hats learn that an organization of assassins called Baroque Works, led by the Warlord of the Sea Crocodile, plans to take over the Kingdom of Alabasta. Mr. 3 (real name Galdino) is one of the higher-ranking members (indicated by the number in his codename). The character is one of the first to be sent to intercept the Straw Hats and Princess Vivi.

Mr. 3 has the ability to create and control candle wax thanks to eating the wax-wax fruit, a paramecia-type Devil Fruit. The wax can be created in solid and liquid states by Mr. 3, with the solid version of it described as being harder than metal. The character can also light fires using his hair, as he describes himself as a “candle man” thanks to his abilities. The wax-wax fruit powers are used to almost transform Nami, Zoro, and Vivi into Wax statues before Luffy ultimately defeats the villain in battle.

Related: One Piece: Miss Monday, Explained

Mr. 3 in One Piece After Alabasta

After the Alabasta saga, which saw Mr. 3 betrayed by Sir Crocodile, the character would not appear for several more arcs. The character is left along with Crocodile and other Baroque Works members in Impel Down, the impenetrable Marine prison. Mr. 3 is eventually reintroduced in the Impel Down arc, as Luffy breaks into the prison in an attempt to free his brother Ace. Luffy incidentally frees many of his old enemies, and Mr. 3 is one of them. It’s in this arc that the character develops a friendship with fellow One Piece villain Buggy the Clown, who was also imprisoned at Impel Down.

Mr. 3 and Buggy have hilarious interactions as they tag along with Luffy to escape the prison, and fans of the Netflix series can possibly look forward to actors Jeff Ward (Buggy) and David Dastmalchian (Mr. 3) interacting if the Netflix series has a future. The wax-wax fruit user also has a redemptive streak in the following arc after Impel Down, titled Summit War, that sees him play a key role in helping to free Ace from the restraints that took away his Devil Fruit powers.

The character hasn’t made any major appearances since then, mostly sticking by Buggy the Clown’s side as the character rose from Warlord to Emperor of the Sea. Eiichiro Oda has made a point of showing Mr. 3 in the vicinity of Buggy, and only time will tell if he plays a bigger role in a future story arc. Overall, he has an interesting trajectory as a character.

And that’s Mr. 3 in One Piece, explained.

One Piece is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy