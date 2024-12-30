Who Is Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2? Answered

Squid Game Season 1 was one of Netflix’s most popular shows ever, and Season 2 upped the ante even further with new games to keep protagonist Gi-hun on his toes. If you’re wondering who Player 001 is in Squid Game Season 2, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for the ending of the third episode in Season 2, so look away if you want to go in fresh.

Squid Game Season 2 Player 001 Identity Explained

Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2 is none other than Hwang In-ho, played by South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun.

In-ho was revealed to be the Front Man in Squid Game Season 1. While he did not create the games himself, he was the coordinator who kept everyone in line and made sure that the games ran smoothly. His superior was Oh Il-nam, who was the previous Player 001 before him.

In addition to that, In-ho is also the older brother of Jun-ho, the detective who arrived at the island in search for his older brother, whom he had not heard from in months. Over the course of the story, it is revealed that In-ho used to be in the police force as well, but was fired after taking bribes.

In order to save his wife, who needed treatment from a serious illness, In-ho participated in the games and won. However, it was too late, and his wife passed away while pregnant. It’s not clear exactly how and why he went on to become the Front Man, though I suspect that’s something we’ll explore in Season 3.

Why Did In-ho Enter the Games?

While Il-nam just wanted to experience the thrill of the games himself, In-ho’s motivations seem to be completely different. He entered the games in Season 2 to keep a closer eye on Gi-hun, to get to know him better, and to see just what he intended to do to stop the games.

In-ho played the games with an alias, but supplied Gi-hun with other details about his real life, including his sick wife and child. He got closer to Gi-hun and earned his trust, which allowed him to ultimately betray him just before Gi-hun could get too close to the command center.

And that’s everything you need to know about Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show.

