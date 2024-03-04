Who Is The Liar in The Swindler Seminar in Final Fantasy (FF7) Rebirth

The Dustbowl is a desolate, miserable place compared to the gilded halls of the Golden Saucer in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth. To escape, players will need greens for Piko, and that means passing the Swindler’s Seminar.

Cloud and the party arrive at the Dustbowl on less-than-agreeable conditions. Taken prisoner, Cloud is told he must jockey a Chocobo in the upcoming Golden Saucer race to win enough funds to secure their freedom, and his mount is none other than the Grasslands Chocobo Piko, who isn’t in great shape. To save Piko, Cloud must collect Sylkis Greens, the most nutritious greens available for Chocobos. One of the tasks that will reward the player with Sylkis Greens is attending the Swindler Seminar, where players must discover which swindling student is the liar of the bunch.

Where to Find The Swindler’s Seminar

Screenshot via Escapist

To find the Swindler’s Seminar, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players will need to head to the right and past the shops. The exact location is pinpointed on the map above.

After passing through the archway, head toward the back of the area to find a man standing in front of a group of five people. When walking close, a green triangle will notify the player they can interact with the man. Caglio will inform you that he is training up the best and brightest and that if Cloud can guess who is lying he’ll give up a fabulous price. However, every guess is going to cost players 500G, so getting it right the first time is a must to save money.

For those who want to make an honest effort, they’ll be given a map where they can go and learn about the information each swindler in training will be offering. However, it is important to note that the person lying will be different every time the player goes to guess. For our playthrough, we caught “Squinty Rachel’ in her lie.

All Truths & Lies For Caglio’s Swindler Seminar in FF7 Rebirth

For players looking to make quick work of the Swindler’s Seminar, below are the five lies told by Caglio’s apprentices. Using this, players can decipher who the liar is, and get their Sylkis Green reward with the least amount of Gil wasted.

Students Lie Facts Squinty Rachel “You checked out the graffiti at Gus’s place? He’s got a del Sol Cactuar in there. See if you can find it.” Players will only find stamp graffiti at Gus’s Place. Sloppy Shawn “I’m dying to read Gus’ autobiography, Meditations on the Outlaw Life, but the bookstore still doesn’t have it in stock.” Gus’ autobiography is never out of stock, and easy to obtain. Blowhard Georgie “You should test your might in the Beast Battleground. They’ve got a rare monster named Bug 0.” Players will find the monster’s name is “Test 0”. Thirsty Usain “If you’re looking for a place to get loaded, then look no further than Bail Jumper! It’s the only bar that serves Cosmo Canyons!” The drink the Bail Jumper is known for us the “Sunshine”. Knucklehead Toya “You been to the weapon shop? It’s ridiculously loud in there.” The owner works to keep the shop quiet, not loud.

Upon successfully identifying the liar, Caglio will offer the player the Sylkis Greens as a reward. While there are still five more greens to locate in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it is an important step to saving Piko’s life.