Netflix’s The Mole Season 2 has reached its conclusion, revealing the identity of the saboteur who was tasked with foiling the other competitors’ efforts. But just who is The Mole on Season 2 of the Netflix show? Here’s the answer.

The Identity of The Mole in Season 2

The Mole was revealed as Sean, who, while he was a stay-at-home dad as he originally said, had previously been an undercover narcotics cop. Muna and Michael both figured out his identity, but Michael ultimately won on points. Michael had managed to catch Sean sabotaging some of the tasks but wisely kept the information to himself.

How Did Sean Sabotage the Other The Mole Contestants?

Once the ultimate victor was revealed, we and the contestants got to watch how The Mole sabotaged the other contestants’ efforts in Season 2. He also explained that his skill set came in handy. Sean, as part of his job, had to be able to read people, build up a quick rapport, and more. Here are a few of the sneaky things he got up to in the show:

In the paintball mission, he fumbled shots so the intruders made it through.

When the building the raft, he used knots that were too short, hoping it would fall apart

During the gala mission, he swapped out one guest’s picture for another, which Michael spotted.

In the tower heist task, he faked being afraid of heights.

Sean also said that when he explained he was an undercover cop, he hoped that would work in his favor. He reasoned that Muna and Michael wouldn’t believe the show would hire an undercover cop as The Mole. He was wrong.

So, the answer to who The Mole is on Season 2 of the Netflix show is Sean, and both Michael and Muna correctly guessed his identity.

The Mole is streaming now on Netflix.

