Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Who Is the New Upper Rank 4 Demon in Demon Slayer? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:07 am

With the release of Demon Slayer season 4, we got to see the Hashira Training arc as well as the reveal of a new Upper Rank demon which might confuse some viewers. Here’s what you need to know about the new Upper Rank 4 demon in Demon Slayer.

Do be warned that this article contains spoilers for the identity of the new demon, so look away now if you’re an anime-only viewer and don’t want to be spoiled.

Demon Slayer’s New Upper Rank 4 Demon Identity Explained

In episode 3 of Demon Slayer season 4, we saw two Demon Slayer Corps members patrolling at night. During this scene, we also caught a very quick glimpse of a demon’s eyeball, revealing that they’re Upper Rank 4.

a still of nakime in demon slayer

The new Upper Rank 4 demon is Nakime, who is the mysterious biwa player that we see during the Infinity Castle scenes throughout the series. The Castle itself is her domain, and she’s able to switch the rooms around as she plays her biwa, and she also transports the other demons to their designated locations as necessary.

Some time after the death of Hantengu, the former Upper Rank 4 demon, Nekime was promoted by Muzan, and she’ll be set up as one of the main antagonists for the rest of the show.

Is Hantengu Dead?

For viewers wondering if Hantengu has somehow survived the events of the Swordsmith Village arc, the answer is no. He burned to death in the sun and does not reprise his role as the Upper Rank 4 demon of Demon Slayer. He won’t return to the series, as Nakime has now taken over his position.

And that’s everything you need to know about who the new Upper Rank 4 demon is in Demon Slayer. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series.

Post Tag:
Demon Slayer
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].