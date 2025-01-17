Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Episode 8, “The Real Good Guys.”

In the finale of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we finally get to who The Supervisor of At Attin is. The Supervisor had been mentioned throughout the series, and we only had theories about who it was. So, who is The Supervisor?

Who Is The Supervisor of At Attin in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew?

Every planet that was hidden by the Old Republic had a Supervisor. The Supervisor would be in charge of the whole planet and essentially act as the leader. As we discovered in Episode 4, At Achrann‘s Supervisor was dead, but that isn’t the case with At Attin’s Supervisor. There have been many theories, from The Supervisor being long dead to not actually existing at all. I even saw a theory saying that Tak Rennod could have been the mysterious figure.

As it turns out, The Supervisor in Skeleton Crew is real and is, in fact, played by Stephen Fry. However, he isn’t a person hiding up in his tower. Instead, he’s one giant droid. With being a droid, he can control all the security droids on the planet and pretty much the entire system of At Attin. In response to Jod being surprised by a droid ruling At Attin, Fara says it’s decreed by the great work, which essentially confirms that most or all of the adult population of At Attin know. What’s surprising about The Supervisor is that he’s more in tune with what’s happening in the galaxy than the people of At Attin. And, luckily for the people of At Attin, he’s very much aware of Order 66.

How Did The Supervisor Know About Order 66?

So, how did The Supervisor know about Order 66? Well, it turns out that he received the transmission about the Jedi betraying the Republic and being branded as traitors. This isn’t good for Jod, as The Supervisor sees through the ruse and asks him if he’s a Jedi or an Emissary. Quickly, Fern says that Jod is a pirate trying to steal the mint condition credits, which The Supervisor said he suspected. Unfortunately for The Supervisor, this means the end for him as the droids try to apprehend Jod just as he destroys him, and this cuts the power to all At Attin.

But The Supervisor being aware of what happened to the Jedi in Skeleton Crew makes me wonder what else he knew. It’s very possible that he knew of the Empire and the fall of the Republic, and just never told the citizens of At Attin. In his own way, he was trying to protect them from the dangers of the galaxy. In his words, “The outside galaxy is so dangerously unstable.” However, what he knew doesn’t matter much anymore, as the barrier was disabled and the New Republic saved At Attin from the pirates.

All eight episodes of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are currently streaming on Disney+.

