Science & Tech
Duolingo Video Asks for Help Identifying Cybertruck Driver Who Killed Beloved Owl Mascot Duo

Chris McMullen
Published: Feb 12, 2025 01:43 pm

The death of Duo, Duolingo’s beloved owl mascot has taken a sinister twist, with the revelation that he was mown down by an unknown Cybertruck driver.

If you missed the news, the language community was rocked to its core yesterday, when educational company Duolingo revealed that owl mascot Duo had died. There was speculation aplenty as to the cause of his demise. Had he choked on his own owl pellet? Or did he expire, as Duolingo suggested, “..waiting for you to do your lesson” on the Duolingo app?

However, Duolingo has shared shocking footage of Duo’s demise, revealing that he was the victim of a hit-and-run and that the vehicle in question was a Tesla Cybertruck. The 100% genuine footage, posted to TikTok, shows Duo as the victim of an explosive collision, his soul exiting his body seconds after.

UPDATE: Reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on TikTok. Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times. #RIPduo

It’s not clear whether this was a deliberate homicide, or if the driver simply lost control of the Cybertruck. Described as a fridge on wheels, the Tesla Cybertruck has had its own share of problems, which includes the accelerator pedal getting stuck.

If it’s the latter, it’s possible manslaughter charges will be brought against Tesla owner and confirmed Path of Exile 2 champion Elon Musk. However, the Cybertruck left the scene moments after this monstrous act, so we may never know the truth about what happened to Duo.

Duolingo is begging for assistance in identifying the driver behind the wheel of the Cybertruck, promising a “..reward for whoever can identify the driver. Please post any leads on TikTok. Thank you for your patience with us during these trying times.”

It’s unclear whether the reward in question is actual money or Duolingo gems but, at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter. It’s every citizen’s duty to bring Duo’s killer to justice, especially if their name rhymes with Mekon Rusk.

Duolingo
Chris McMullen
