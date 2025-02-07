Who Plays Ava’s Dad on Abbott Elementary?

From Jacob’s younger brother Caleb to Melissa’s racist Uncle Archie, Season 4 of Abbott Elementary has expanded on the familial relationships of the elementary school’s staff, including a surprising reveal about Principal Ava Coleman’s father. Here’s a look at the legendary actor stepping into the role of Ava’s estranged father Frank.

Keith David Portrays Principal Ava Coleman’s Father

Keith David adds Abbott Elementary to his staggering list of television credits, which includes Community, Greenleaf, Enlisted, Future Man, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and a recent appearance as Morgan Gillory’s LAPD boss on High Potential. However, despite roles in films like The Thing and Armageddon, David is probably most recognized for his iconic voice. The prolific actor notably portrays Disney villain Dr. Facilier in The Princess and the Frog, The President in Rick and Morty, and Husk in Hazbin Hotel, as well as lending his distinctive voice to video game franchises like Halo, Mass Effect, Saints Row, and Call of Duty.

David follows in the footsteps of Abbott Elementary‘s other notable parental casting choices, with previous seasons introducing Taraji P. Henson as Janine’s mother, Orlando Jones as Greg’s father, and even temporarily teasing (and subsequently debunking) the notion that Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart could be Janine’s father. The actor also marks one of two paternal Franks to appear in Abbott Elementary‘s fourth season, with Danny DeVito’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia character causing a ruckus in the episode “Volunteers”. Unlike other single-episode guest stars, David’s Frank will likely linger a bit throughout Season 4 as he attempts to rekindle a relationship with his daughter Ava.

Frank Hopes to Reconnect with Ava

The discovery of Ava’s father comes from an unlikely source, when Tyler James Williams’ Gregory Eddie begrudgingly engages in small talk with his barber in the final moments of “Winter Show”. Knowing Ava’s father puts Gregory on awkward footing with his boss, who obviously harbors a cold and distant relationship with her father. When Gregory calls Ava out on her lie that she has no family in Philly, the Abbott Elementary principal clarifies that she and her father are not on speaking terms.

Keith David is Ava's father? I can absolutely see it. Very similar comic timings. 😂😭 #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/Z8JucMnFH5 — 🇨🇩 Zande✊🏾 (@KongoZande) December 5, 2024

In the latest episode “The Science Fair”, Frank leverages his connection with Gregory in an attempt to reconnect with his daughter. When the elementary school teacher warns Ava that Frank’s barbershop provided a sizeable donation to the school’s academic competition, she reiterates: “There is no me and him. There’s him and his other family, though”. This detail provides insight into the nature of the rupture between Ava and Frank — one that’s going to take time to heal. After their cold reunion in Abbott’s lobby, Principal Coleman does eventually extend the olive branch of sincere gratitude for Frank’s Science Fair donation, though the two still face an uphill battle in repairing their overall relationship.

