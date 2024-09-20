Image Credit: Bethesda
An angry Victor Aguilar in a junkyard
Movies & TV

Who Plays Victor Aguilar in The Penguin? Answered

Image of Sam Stone
Sam Stone
|

Published: Sep 20, 2024 07:17 am

As the world of filmmaker Matt Reeves’ The Batman continues with the HBO spinoff series The Penguin, one of the most important characters in the show is Victor Aguilar. Here’s who plays the young, impressionable Victor Aguilar in The Penguin.

Who Plays Victor Aguilar in The Penguin, Answered

Victor Aguilar is played by actor Rhenzy Feliz in The Penguin, with the character described as a teenager who finds himself suddenly befriending a down-his-luck Oz Cobb and chauffeuring him around Gotham City. While Victor draws inspiration from similar figures in Batman comic books, he is largely an original character created specifically for the show. For Feliz, Aguilar is far from the only superhero comic book role he’s had the chance to play on television.

Before playing Victor in The Penguin, Feliz starred as Alex Wilder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Hulu series Marvel’s Runaways, which ran for three seasons from 2017 to 2019 and was based on the Marvel Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona. Alex was the son of a supervillain, the Magistrate, and teamed up with a group of other children of villains looking to escape their parents’ twisted legacies. Alex was the team’s resident super genius, using his advanced intellect to elude the Runaways’ parents and face other threats to Earth across the show’s three-season run.

Related: The Penguin: Sofia and Alberto’s Relationship to The Batman’s Carmine Falcone, Explained

Outside of his superhero television roles, Feliz had a recurring role on the sixth and final season of Teen Wolf and the second season of the Hulu original drama series Casual. Feliz also had a memorable appearance in an episode from the first season of the anthology horror series American Horror Stories. Outside of his television work, Feliz starred as part of the main ensemble of the 2021 Disney animated movie Encanto.

And that’s who plays Victor Aguilar in The Penguin.

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

The Penguin
