Who Should You Accuse When Speaking to Otto von Bergow in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

Henry and Hans finally get a break and are able to have an audience with Otto von Bergow, which was the goal of their journey to begin with. However, who you accuse when speaking to Otto von Bergow in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has consequences.

Back in the Saddle Ending Conversation

When you return to Trosky after visiting Nebakov Fortress and report back to Otto von Bergow, he tells you about a bandit he caught and wants Henry and Hans to get information from him. It just so happens that this man was part of the band that attacked in the prologue. After you choose whether you want to torture the prisoner for information, Otto asks about any other suspicious events that have happened in the area.

Report Nothing Suspicious Consequences

If you tell Otto that there’s nothing else suspicious that you can think of, he drops the matter. This ends “Back in the Saddle” and begins the next quest, “Necessary Evil.” You move onto interrogating the prisoner at this point, where you learn that Semine is working with the bandits who have taken over Nebakov. Since you didn’t mention that Semine left his wedding early, you can avoid mentioning information about him again here. At this point, it’s best to withhold information about Semine again to avoid a lot of unnecessary deaths.

Tell Him About Semine Leaving His Wedding

If you tell Otto that Semine left his wedding early, he finds this suspicious. However, the next section is the same. You go interrogate the prisoner and learn the same pieces of information. The difference comes when it’s time to report back to Otto after that interrogation.

Now that you told him about Semine leaving his wedding, you must tell him about Semine working with the bandits who took over Nebakov. It’s not an option at this point, and trying to lie about it is an incredibly difficult skill check that you’re nearly guaranteed to fail.

Revealing Semine’s Bandit Involvement

When reporting about the interrogation, if you choose to tell Otto about Semine working with the bandits, or have to tell him because you mentioned him leaving the wedding, you’ll be sent to Semine with Hashek. This leads you to a quest where you speak with Hashek at the stables, then head out with him. Make sure you take a moment to repair and ready yourself first, just in case you decide to fight Hashek at Semine.

Unfortunately, Hashek is a brutal man. When you arrive at Semine, you have the choice to side with Hashek or Jan Semine. However, no matter who you side with, there will be a fight and a lot of death.

If you side with Jan Semine, you have to help him fight Hashek and his men. Then, he burns down his own estate to cover his tracks and you have to lie to Otto von Bergow to help him avoid more trouble.

If you side with Hashek, everybody in Semine is killed, even the innocent people, such as Semine’s unfortunate bride, Agnes. You find Olda hiding on the top floor of the building. At this point, you can make a final choice to help Olda, which means killing Hashek and his men. Otherwise, you let Hashek kill Olda, finishing the slaughter at Semine, and he proceed to burn down the estate before you all go back to Trosky.

So, when it comes to who you should accuse when speaking to Otto von Bergow in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, your choice can result in a massacre. Because of this, it’s best to simply avoid mentioning Lord Semine in conversation with Otto every time and deciding the fate of the Semines later.

