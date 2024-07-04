Who Should You Pick on the Standard Banner in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

Zenless Zone Zero is a gacha game first and foremost, so of course there are going to be different banners for you to pull on. And if you’re wondering who you should pick for your selectable Agent on the standard banner in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Which Selectable Agent to Pick on the Standard Banner in Zenless Zone Zero

Aside from the hard and soft pity system, the standard banner in Zenless Zone Zero also allows you to pick any S-rank character you want from the general pool once you hit 300 pulls. With so many different options to choose from, you’ll want to make sure you’re making the right decision, especially if you’re an F2P player.

With that in mind, the characters you should pick are either Lycaon or Rina.

Why Pick Lycaon?

Aside from being the best stunner in ZZZ right now, he’s also a mainstay in the game’s current meta team composition. If you’re planning on going for Ellen in the limited pool, Lycaon is basically a must-have to complete your Ice team.

It’s worth noting that you can also get Soukaku for free by playing the game, so with all three in your arsenal, you’ll be able to put together the strongest team comp in ZZZ.

Even if you’re not going for Ellen, breaking enemies’ guards is still an important part of the game, and Lycaon excels at that. He can be slotted into most team compositions, so he’s still a fantastic unit even withou Ellen.

Why Pick Rina?

Rina just so happens to be one of the best supports in Zenless Zone Zero at the moment. She’s able to summon minions on the field to keep your foes electrocuted and occupied, and they remain on the field even when she’s swapped out. She does tons of passive DPS even when she’s not around, and she’s also easy to slot into any team.

Rina’s also a mainstay in the current best Shock team, which is only about a step down from Ellen’s Ice team. If you’re planning on maining Shock, you’ll definitely want Rina first.

Other Options to Consider

The other S-rank characters just aren’t quite as attractive right now, with the exception of Grace Howard if you want to build a Shock team around her. In fact, I’d say you should pick Grace if you already have Rina, and you’re planning on going Shock or skipping Ellen.

Aside from that, the other characters aren’t worth looking at until there’s a shakeup in the meta.

Hopefully that answers your question of who to pick in the standard banner in Zenless Zone Zero. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our full reroll guide and codes list for more freebies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy