Who Voices Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero? Answered

The voice cast for Zenless Zone Zero is proving to be pretty impressive so far, which is saying something considering that this is a pretty talkative game too. If you’re wondering who voices Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero, here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Billy Kid’s English Voice Actor in Zenless Zone Zero?

At the time of writing, Billy’s English voice actor in Zenless Zone Zero is unknown. No one has been credited with his voice acting performance yet, though fans are speculating that he sounds a lot like Troy Baker or even Yuri Lowenthal. His voice sounds a lot different from what we heard in the initial trailers, so there’s a lot of speculation surrounding this.

That being said, Billy’s voice does sound much younger than before, which I feel personally rules out Troy Baker. It seems far more likely that he could be voiced by Yuri Lowenthal or even Matt Mercer, as both actors have plenty of experience voicing very young anime characters, and generally making their voices sound more youthful.

Again, this is all speculation and we’ll update this section as soon as more info gets released.

Zenless Zone Zero Billy Japanese and Chinese Voice Actors

We do know who voices him in Japanese and Chinese though. Hayashi Yu voices him in Japanese, while Chen Runqiu voices him in Chinese.

Both dubs are excellent and capture the spirit of the character well, easily making him one of the most popular units in the ZZZ cast.

And that's everything you need to know about who voices Billy Kid in Zenless Zone Zero for now.

