Who Voices Griffith in the English Dub of Berserk 1997, Answered

Berserk is one of the best manga series ever. Of course, it’s hard to make an anime that captures the manga perfectly. However, Berserk (1997) does justice to the manga, and some of that credit goes to the brilliant performance of the voice actors, including the voice actor for Griffith.

Who Provides the Voice for Griffith in the English Dub of Berserk (1997)?

Kevin T. Collins voices Griffith in the Berserk English dub. He also voiced the character in Netflix’s three movie remake of the same anime. However, despite doing it on multiple occasions, voicing Griffith is no easy task for Collins.

Griffith is a layered and complicated character, to say the least. That’s not all that surprising, of course, since genius author Kentaro Miura is known for creating complex characters. That made Collins’ job much more difficult, though, as expectations were high when the series came out.

However, even with that complication, Collins does a brilliant job showcasing the heroic and maniacal sides of Griffith. So, even though a lot of anime fans shy away from the dubs, because the voice acting in Berserk’s English one is so well done, there are a lot of people who prefer it over the original.

Kevin T. Collins’ Other Work

While Berserk’s voice acting is supreme overall, Collins’ performance stands out. Collins’ tone and dialogue delivery change as Griffith goes through the story, which shouldn’t come as a surprise for anyone who’s familiar with the voice actor’s other work.

Collins’ acting history shows his talent for voicing unique characters. He voiced many characters for anime that are considered classics now. Some of his notable works include Kai Shiden from Gundam, Samuel Klein from 009 Re: Cyborg, and Yu Jinno from Psychic School Wars. He has also done a lot of work in the Gundam series. Apart from voicing Shiden, he voices Rey Za Burrel and Rau Le Creuset from Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. He even played other antagonist characters like Dugld from Slayers Evolution-R.

And that’s who voices Griffith in the English dub of Berserk (1997).

Berserk is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

