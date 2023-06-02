The big bad in Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment is a fascinating character with a mesmerizing voice. Lilith is the Queen of Succubi and daughter of Mephisto, the Lord of Hatred, and she features throughout Diablo 4 as the main antagonist pulling the strings after being brought into Sanctuary through a summoning ritual depicted in the opening scenes. If you want to know who is behind the smooth and powerful voice of Lilith in Diablo 4, here is the voice actor you’re looking for.

The Actor Who Voices Lilith in Diablo 4

With so much of the story in Diablo 4 revolving around Lilith, you encounter her often and she has a lot of cutscenes and dialogue you’ll experience throughout the campaign. Jessica Straus is the voice actor behind Diablo 4’s compelling Demon Queen Lilith, and she does a fantastic job of bringing the character to life and conveying her sense of power. This is also not Jessica Straus’ first major role in a Diablo game, as she previously voiced the iconic playable Amazon class in Diablo II, in addition to reprising this role again in 2021 for Diablo II: Resurrected.

Jessica Straus has been a featured voice actor across more than 100 titles in her career, which is an impressive accolade in itself. With Darksiders, Infamous, Persona 4, and World of Warcraft on her roster, you can tell she brings a quality voice acting to the table, and this trend is continued with her role in Diablo 4.

So to summarize, Jessica Straus is the voice actor for Lilith in Diablo 4. She is an awesome voice actor and has done an excellent job voicing Lilith. I’m sure you’ll enjoy her performance as much as I did as you play through the game!

For more basics about Diablo 4, check out all the activities that can help you get Renown.