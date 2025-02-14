Who Won MrBeast’s Beast Games Season 1? The $10 Million Champion, Revealed

MrBeast‘s Beast Games was a spectacle unlike anything seen before – 1,000 contestants, grueling challenges, and the biggest cash prize in game show history. So, who conquered the chaos? Who outlasted the competition and won the biggest bag in MrBeast’s history? Let’s break it all down.

Who Walked Away With $10 Million in Beast Games?

Image Credits: Amazon Prime

After surviving several rounds of brutal eliminations, two players made it to the ultimate showdown:

Jeffrey Randall Allen (Player 831) – A father who entered the game with one goal: to win enough money to help his son battle a rare brain disorder.

– A father who entered the game with one goal: to win enough money to help his son battle a rare brain disorder. Twana Barnett (Player 830) – A fierce competitor who fought through every round, proving she had the mental and physical resilience to win.

The final challenge was nothing short of pure suspense. A set of ten briefcases was placed before Jeff. Inside one was the $10 million check. The catch? Barnett got to shuffle them while Jeff’s eyes were closed.

The tension was unreal. With everything on the line, Jeff had one choice. He took his time, analyzed his options, and finally picked a case.

Silence filled the room as MrBeast slowly flipped open the briefcase. Inside? $10 Million.

The crowd erupted as confetti exploded from the ceiling. Allen collapsed in shock as his family rushed to the stage. Just like that, a new millionaire was crowned.

Who Is Jeffrey Randall Allen?

Jeffrey Randall Allen wasn’t just playing for himself – he was playing for his family.

His son, Lucas, suffers from Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), a rare brain disorder with no cure. Throughout the competition, Allen kept saying he was fighting for his son. The money wasn’t just for luxury – it was a chance to fund research and find a cure.

His story made the win even more meaningful. He wasn’t just another contestant – he was a father on a mission.

How Big Did Beast Games Become?

MrBeast has redefined reality competition with Beast Games. The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2024 and immediately broke records.

It featured 1,000 contestants fighting for one of the biggest cash prizes in TV history. There were crazy and high-stakes challenges that pushed players to their limits but also some heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, with contestants sharing their personal stories.

Unlike traditional game shows, Beast Games wasn’t just about luck – it was about grit, strategy, and mental endurance.

With millions of viewers hooked, speculation about Season 2 has already started. However, Prime Video has yet to officially pull the trigger on a follow-up.

And that’s who won MrBeast’s Beast Games Season 1.

Beast Games is streaming now on Prime Video.

