Many contestants fell, in no small part due to the efforts of The Mole, but The Mole Season 2 has reached its conclusion. So, who was the ultimate victor? And did they correctly guess the identity of the saboteur? Here’s who won The Mole Season 2 on Netflix.

The Winner of The Mole Season 2

The winner of The Mole Season 2 was Michael. The finalists were Sean, Michael, and Muna, who were tasked with answering questions about The Mole and ultimately identifying them. Sean had Michael pegged as The Mole, while both Muna and Michael were convinced it was Sean.

Who was right? Well, Michael and Muna. Sean was The Mole, so victory came down to who answered the most questions correctly. Host Ari Shapiro revealed that it was a very close run thing, but Michael had won. He was jubilant, as you’d expect, going home with a prize pot of $154,000.

So, what clued Michael and Muna in? While the information wasn’t available to eliminated contestants, Sean eventually revealed he was an undercover cop, which was a big clue. Muna cited that as a big reason for suspecting him.

But Michael had a different reason. He’d caught Michael sabotaging missions, slipping things into his pocket and so on. He wisely kept that to himself, and he was able to use that to correctly identify The Mole.

The fun thing about the show is that unlike some social deduction games, there’s no benefit to sharing what you know. And as sly as The Mole can be, there’s a benefit to being sneaky yourself, putting others on the wrong scent.

So, the person who won The Mole Season 2 on Netflix is Michael. He, alongside co-finalist Muna, correctly identified Sean as The Mole, but he won out on points.

The Mole is streaming now on Netflix.

