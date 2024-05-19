With an ever-growing portfolio of Star Wars shows spotlighting characters from across the galaxy far, far away, I think Captain Rex deserves to take centre stage in his own series — here’s why.

Recommended Videos

Why Does Captain Rex Deserve His Own Star Wars Series?

From Ahsoka Tano and Cassian Andor to Clone Force 99, Disney has given many popular characters their own Star Wars series. With Captain Rex being quite possibly the most well-known Clone Trooper in Star Wars, and appearing throughout various Star Wars shows, it certainly seems like Captain Rex could use the spotlight in his own Star Wars series. However, there are plenty of reasons why Captain Rex deserves his own Star Wars series other than being a popular character.

There is much that we don’t know about Captain Rex’s story after Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and it’s clear when Rex first appears in Star Wars: Rebels that a lot had happened to him during the Galactic Empire’s reign. Although Star Wars: The Bad Batch has given us a glimpse into his story in that era, it doesn’t exactly give us the entire picture. For instance, we don’t know how Rex ended up hiding on the planet Seelos with Wolffe (or how he recruited Wolffe) and Gregor, and we don’t know what happened to Rex’s Clone Rebellion. That opens up the possibility for some truly interesting and important stories.

Related: Project Stardust, Necromancer, & The Bad Batch’s Fate – Season 3’s Ending, Explained

The Bad Batch Ends With the Potential for a Clone Rebellion Series

Captain Rex appeared several times in The Bad Batch, six times to be exact (seven if you include the back of his poncho when the Martez sisters contact him). Each time Rex appeared, more was revealed about what he was up to, and that was building his own resistance network of Clones. In Season 2 we see Rex starting to work with Senator Chuchi (with Echo joining him) and later in Season 3, they both start recruiting more Senators to their cause in resisting the Empire.

With the end of The Bad Batch, there’s been a lot of demand for a series following Captain Rex and his Clone Rebellion. The ending leaves things open ended for Rex’s Clone Uprising, as Echo (and Star Wars‘ Emerie Karr) leaves Clone Force 99 once again to re-join Rex after freeing the captured Clones from Tantiss Base. All these little snippets of Rex’s fledgling rebellion could hint to a continuation of Rex’s story and the events of his Clone Uprising. Otherwise, it would seem a bit odd if all these moments building Rex’s story don’t amount to anything, especially the political side with Rex’s recruitment of Riyo Chuchi.

There Are Still Unanswered Questions Regarding Rex and Other Clones

The Bad Batch may have wrapped up Clone Force 99’s story, but there are still lots of unanswered questions regarding Rex and other Clones. We don’t know what happened to Echo and Howzer, or if they’re even still alive by the time of Star Wars: Rebels and we don’t know what happened to Commander Cody as it’s uncertain if Admiral Rampart was being honest about Cody defecting from the Empire.

There are many moments in Star Wars: Rebels that suggest something happened to Rex (and his Clone Rebellion) between the events of The Bad Batch and Rebels. There’s even a moment in Rebels where Rex seems visibly distressed and calls out for Cody after being captured by old Separatist droids. There are many potential meanings behind Rex’s distress in this scene. His distress could hint to something deeper about Cody, and that maybe something devastating happened to him after he apparently deserted the Empire, or it could just be Rex having a flashback to the Clone War.

A series about Captain Rex would be able to answer those questions that The Bad Batch left and the years old questions that Rebels left. The show would also be the perfect opportunity to go into depth about how Rex was able to free Wolffe from the Empire. Especially since we found out in The Bad Batch that Wolffe is serving the Empire out of his own free will, much like Crosshair did. It would also be the perfect opportunity to explore the more Clone stories and learn more about Senators such as Riyo Chuchi and Avi Singh.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more