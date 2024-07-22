Image Source: HBO
Category:
Movies & TV

Why Did Aemond Give Aegon the Ball in House of the Dragon Season 2? Answered

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 10:48 pm

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 2 was a big one, as it continues the seismic shift that’s happening in King’s Landing, and also shows us more of Aemond’s ruthlessness. If you’re wondering why Aemond gave Aegon the little ball in House of the Dragon, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

What Did Aemond Give to Aegon in House of the Dragon Season 2?

After being told that Aegon was slowly recovering in House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 6, Aemond pays him a visit. Before leaving, however, he places a little ball in his hand.

Every member of the small council has one of these little balls. They place it on the council table whenever there’s a meeting so that they can check in their attendance, so to speak. Originally part of the small council himself when Aegon was king, Aemond also had one of these balls.

Why Did Aemond Give the Ball to Aegon?

So now that we know exactly what these balls are and what they do in House of the Dragon, why exactly did Aemond give his up?

When Aemond visited Aegon, he asked what he remembered of the fight. Aegon says “nothing,” but it’s possible that he could’ve felt intimidated and coerced by Aemond to say nothing. This is supported by the fact that Aemond continued to press down on his wound, causing him pain. It’s very likely that Aemond also left the ball with him as a threat to show how easily he can kill Aegon.

Perhaps it’s also symbolic, representative of the fact that Aemond no longer considers himself part of the small council, and is now planning on ruling on the Iron Throne.

And that’s all you need to know about why Aemond gave the ball to Aegon in House of the Dragon. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on House of the Dragon, including a rundown of every wild dragon in the show.

Post Tag:
House of the Dragon
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook