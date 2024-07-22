Why Did Aemond Give Aegon the Ball in House of the Dragon Season 2? Answered

Episode 6 of House of the Dragon Season 2 was a big one, as it continues the seismic shift that’s happening in King’s Landing, and also shows us more of Aemond’s ruthlessness. If you’re wondering why Aemond gave Aegon the little ball in House of the Dragon, here’s what you need to know.

What Did Aemond Give to Aegon in House of the Dragon Season 2?

After being told that Aegon was slowly recovering in House of the Dragon Season 2 episode 6, Aemond pays him a visit. Before leaving, however, he places a little ball in his hand.

Every member of the small council has one of these little balls. They place it on the council table whenever there’s a meeting so that they can check in their attendance, so to speak. Originally part of the small council himself when Aegon was king, Aemond also had one of these balls.

Why Did Aemond Give the Ball to Aegon?

So now that we know exactly what these balls are and what they do in House of the Dragon, why exactly did Aemond give his up?

When Aemond visited Aegon, he asked what he remembered of the fight. Aegon says “nothing,” but it’s possible that he could’ve felt intimidated and coerced by Aemond to say nothing. This is supported by the fact that Aemond continued to press down on his wound, causing him pain. It’s very likely that Aemond also left the ball with him as a threat to show how easily he can kill Aegon.

Perhaps it’s also symbolic, representative of the fact that Aemond no longer considers himself part of the small council, and is now planning on ruling on the Iron Throne.

And that’s all you need to know about why Aemond gave the ball to Aegon in House of the Dragon. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on House of the Dragon, including a rundown of every wild dragon in the show.

