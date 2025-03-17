Ever since episode 1 of The White Lotus Season 3, Jaclyn and Kate have been pushing Laurie to have a little fling with Valentin. But with episode 5, Jaclyn went ahead and slept with Valentin herself instead. If you’re wondering what’s going on there, here’s what you need to know.

Why Did Jaclyn Sleep With Valentin in The White Lotus Season 3?

The answer is very simple. All throughout The White Lotus Season 3 so far, Jaclyn has been shown to be just a little bit insecure about getting older and less attractive. She slept with Valentin, a younger man, because she wanted to feel desirable and young again. And being desired by a younger man would empower her.

Here’s all the evidence that’s pointed towards her being insecure so far:

The plastic surgery, as pointed out by Kate and Laurie, to help make her look like she hasn’t aged.

Getting married to Harrison, a male actor who’s also much younger than her, and claiming that she’ll never get sick of their sex life.

Harrison dodging her calls, which leads to a feeling of insecurity and anxiety within Jaclyn.

Constantly badgering Valentin to bring them somewhere fun.

Getting grossed out by the older folks at the beach club while Kate and Laurie were fine.

Focusing on the younger girls in the club while she was dancing.

It’s very obvious that Jaclyn is trying to hold on to her youth and her younger days, and it’s likely that Harrison ghosting her has made her incredibly insecure, which pushed her towards sleeping with Valentin to reclaim some of her confidence and power.

Hopefully that answers your question of why Jaclyn decided to sleep with Valentin in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including why the series loves its snake and tsunami iamgery.

