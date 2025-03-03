Why Did Rick Release the Snakes in The White Lotus Season 3?

We all know that Rick’s going through some stuff right now. Even so, it doesn’t always make it easy to understand why he does certain things. So if you’re wondering why Rick released the snakes in The White Lotus Season 3, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Why Rick Released the Snakes in The White Lotus Season 3

During episode 3 of The White Lotus Season 3, Rick and Chelsea go to see a snake show. Halfway through, Rick leaves and decides to open the glass cases housing all of the snakes so that they can escape. It works, but one of the snakes ends up biting Chelsea on the leg, and she gets rushed off to the hospital to ensure that the venom doesn’t kill her.

Why did Rick do this, though? Well first, it’s important to note that he’s high off weed. He’s not thinking clearly. But let’s go a little deeper.

My interpretation is that Rick sees a bit of himself in the venomous snakes that have been locked up. Just like the snakes who bite people and poison them, he sees himself as someone who has also hurt people in the past. However, despite him feeling like a bad person, he also longs to be loved and accepted. This is evident in the care that he shows for Chelsea, and also in what he tells Amrita. He talks about his dead father and his regret and sadness that he wasn’t given the opportunity to connect with him. All of this comes together to show that Rick isn’t necessarily a bad person at heart; just someone who’s hurt people.

He longs for human connection, and he believes that the snakes deserve a chance at freedom, just like he does. And that is why he frees the snakes. He doesn’t want to see them all caged up and used for entertainment. Rick believes that the snakes deserve better, and he hopes to give that to them by freeing them.

That being said, the fact that Chelsea immediately gets bitten by a freed snake is also very telling. It could be seen as a metaphor for the relationship between Rick and Chelsea. Rick wants to be loved by Chelsea, but he may end up hurting her in the process because of who he is.

And that’s why Rick released the snakes in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the series, including our take on what Victoria’s dream was all about.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy