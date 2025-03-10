Why Did the Kids Attack Jaclyn, Kate, & Laurie With Water Guns in The White Lotus Season 3?

Episode 4 of The White Lotus Season 3 was a big one for the show, and while it had its dark moments, there were some comedic bits too. Here’s what that water gun fight was all about in The White Lotus Season 3.

The White Lotus Season 3 Water Gun Fight Explained

First, what Valentin said about the Songkran water fight is actually true. Every April, the Songkran Festival takes place, where folks on the street engage in water gun fights. The idea is that you’re using the water to wash away the bad luck from the previous year, and use it as a cleansing ritual to usher in the new year.

In The White Lotus Season 3, Valentin drops Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie at the street where the Festival is taking place, and the girls find themselves chased down by a couple of kids with water guns. But why were the kids so relentless?

On the surface level, I think it’s safe to say that the kids didn’t entirely appreciate the condescending behavior of the three ladies. The ladies were polite, but talked down to them. Perhaps most damning was the fact that Kate gave the little girl a headpat, and I don’t know about you, but that’s just considered pretty condescending no matter which part of the world you’re in. The kids likely didn’t enjoy that behavior, and decided to take revenge on the ladies by chasing them with water guns and spritzing them.

Is Valentin Setting Them Up?

So where does Valentin fit in this dynamic? First, he sends the ladies to a beach for old retirees, then he puts them on a street where they could get attacked by water guns. These are pretty innocent situations, but my read on Valentin is that he probably isn’t all that impressed by the ladies and he might be deliberately putting them in these situations to mess with them or troll them a little.

Think about it. Jaclyn called him their butler, they’re all wrapped up in the idea that they’re still hot and have no doubt that Valentin will sleep with Laurie if given the chance, and they practically forced him out of his workplace to go party with them. Valentin probably doesn’t appreciate them as guests either, and is doing these things to mess with them.

And his friends? Well, this is where things might end up taking a darker turn. Valentin’s friends don’t exactly look like good guys, especially not the guy with the snake tattoo, which we’ve already established is the show’s way of marking evil people or people who do bad things. Maybe Valentin’s looking to scam them? Who knows?

Anyway, that’s why the kids attacked Jaclyn, Kate, and Laurie with the water guns in The White Lotus Season 3. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more news and information on the show, including a breakdown of the tsunami imagery.

