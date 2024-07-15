Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2 release date? Sure, the hero of the show might have been forgotten, but you haven’t, and we’re on hand to make sure you get all the answers you could ever want.

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2 release date is July 20, 2024. This is one of the later anime of the season, which we always feel is a secret bonus anime to try and watch. While it’s hard to say if it’ll be any good just yet, the first episode, at least, has an interesting premise and fairly good animation. That doesn’t mean it’ll be good, but our interest is piqued.

What Happens in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 1?

The first episode kicks off with our hero, Kai, rescuing what appears to be a half-demon/half-angel or a Nephilim in most lore. It also has Kai freaking out that nobody remembers the normal world. It turns out this is a flash-forward, though, which means we’re going back in time a bit for the actual episode to find out what’s going on.

The next thing we see is Kai dropping some exposition and lore about how all of the other races have been sealed by the Humanity Aegis Agency and locked in special graveyards to keep them from coming back. Kai takes everything very seriously, and that includes his training. We then see him fighting a robotic dragon for fun but not actually beating it. There’s more lore here, like learning the names of the four heroes of the other races, along with the name of Prophet Sid.

Basically, Sid apparently beat up a bunch of powerful people, and that’s why the world is in the state it’s in. Sure, humans are doing alright, but that’s not the case for anyone else. Kai then goes shopping with Keanna, and then we see a flashback of him falling through monsters with not much explanation. Then, during a conversation in the middle of a road, which is unsafe, the world glitches out, and we hear the phrase “World Reincarnation activated.”

Suddenly, Kai is in a new world and in a fight with a massive demon. He overcomes the demon with the power of a gun, and it turns out that Kai’s training has been worthwhile. Just as another demon rocks up and things look bleak, Kai gets rescued by Saki and Ashran, but they don’t remember him.

The rest of the episode continues with Kai learning more about this strange alternate version of the world and meeting people who don’t remember him. This basically continues until Kai finds the strange blade from his flashback, and then we’re back to the start of the episode again.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? Episode 2.

Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? is streaming on Crunchyroll.

