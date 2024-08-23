Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

Don’t worry; we won’t forget the Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 7 release date, and thanks to us, neither will you. In fact, just to make sure, we’ve gone ahead and written it down just below and even summarized what happened in the last episode.

Recommended Videos

The Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 7 release date is August 24th. We’re enjoying a lot of the little mysteries being hinted at in this anime so far, and some of the battles have been pretty good as well. We’re still a little underwhelmed with the characters, as they’re just a little bit run-of-the-mill. Still, though, we push through in the name of anime, and we always will because that’s simply the way of the weeb.

Related: Will There Be Darwin’s Game Season 2?

What Happened in Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 6?

Episode 6 kicks off with the Elves facing off against a human-robot hybrid, which is certainly very creepy. We then see Kai and Co. actually finding their way into the realm of the elves, or the Elfan Forest as it’s known, and then having to talk about how they defeat the demons and that they seem to have a connection to the Elves that they may not have realized.

Things end with the group heading to the angelic area to see things in flames and a lot of violence. It turns out that the angels are generally pretty arrogant and apparently acting in the name Alfreya, who is probably going to end up being either pure evil or corrupt, but we’ll find out. When will we find out? Likely when Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World Episode 7 drops on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy