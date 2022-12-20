Earned or not, Harrison Ford has a reputation for being a crotchety old rich dude who doesn’t feel the need to answer to anybody about anything — and people love that about him. Thus, it surprised people when it was announced that Ford would be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe to assume the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from William Hurt, who passed away earlier this year. Most people had assumed the man couldn’t care less about the MCU till now. However, in an interview with The Playlist, Harrison Ford explained with a very succinct reason why he joined the MCU as General Ross.

He said, “Hey, look, I’ve done a lot of things. I now want to do some of the things I haven’t done.” That’s it. That’s the straightforward, detail-light, practically Hemingway-ish response one would expect from Harrison Ford about why he joined the MCU as Ross. And when asked if he might be doing motion capture for the role — because Ross becomes the Red Hulk in the comics — Ford “simply smiled and replied with a ‘zipped-lips’ sign.” Interpret that as you will. In any case, Ross will reportedly appear in Captain America: New World Order.

Harrison Ford is 80 years old, yet he has an action double whammy of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny coming out next year and New World Order coming in 2024. That’s quite the recent career in blockbuster filmmaking, even if you forget about the whole Star Wars thing.