Why Is The Bachelorette Not At The Mansion? Explained

The Bachelor Mansion, real name Villa de la Vina, has been the regular backdrop for both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. So, why is The Bachelorette Season 21 not at the mansion? Here’s what you need to know.

Here’s Why The Bachelorette Season 21 Has Skipped the Mansion

The Bachelorette Season 21 has skipped the normal Malibu mansion because the location wasn’t available when the show’s team needed it. It’s such a familiar location that if you’re a Bachelor/Bachelorette fan, it’s easy to forget it’s also a real, lived-in location, not some elaborate set.

Villa de la Vina, California, is owned by a family who live there part of the year and also rent it out, though, as reported by People, it can cost in the region of $6,000 a night. So, anyone looking to film there has to not only pay but also work out a convenient time. The location has also been used for commercials and other events.

When it came to Season 21 of The Bachelorette, the problem with the mansion was one of timing. While speaking to TV Line, one source reported that the shooting schedule meant the mansion was not an option. This season is set to have a lot of jet-setting in it, more so than many other seasons of both shows, which may be why the issue arose.

Instead, the chunks of the show that would normally have been at the mansion have been filmed at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch, also in California, which is still a superb location. It’s been used for many other shows and movies, including NCIS, The Mentalist, The Biggest Loser, and Savages.

It’s entirely possible that the next season of The Bachelorette will be back at the mansion, but The Bachelorette Season 21 has skipped the mansion due to timing issues.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC.

