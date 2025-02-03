Sports games allow players to live out their dreams of playing in professional leagues. NBA 2K takes this to another level with its MyCAREER mode. However, a peculiar thing is going on in 2K25 that has players scratching their heads. So, why is the Jordan brand banned in NBA 2K25?

Why Can’t You Access Jordan Products in NBA 2K25?

Of course, the Jordan brand is the most iconic in all of sports. Countless players in the NBA and beyond have worn shoes inspired by the GOAT, Michael Jordan. With that being the case, NBA 2K offers plenty of Jordan products, even having a store full of items from the brand. Unfortunately, players who jumped on 2K25 on February 2nd, 2025, discovered that the brand was no longer available.

2K then took to social media to deliver a message. “Due to reasons beyond our control, Jordan Brand is BANNED in NBA 2K25,” it read. That doesn’t leave players with much, but thankfully, it’s really nothing to worry about, as all of this stems from a marketing campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1.

Over the last couple of weeks, Jordan-related locations have been “defaced” by black boxes. Some of the shoes on Nike’s official website were hit, as was the Jordan statue at the United Center, where the Chicago Bulls play their games. It’s a throwback to 1985 when the NBA tried to ban the Air Jordan 1 shoe because of its red and black color scheme. It didn’t work, of course, with Nike picking up the tab for the fines Jordan received.

Will Banned Jordan Products Return to NBA 2K25?

While the marketing campaign is all well and good, it’s not fun for 2K players who like to wear Jordan products. As of writing, 2K has yet to announce when Jordan items will return. However, there is a silver lining in that the removal of the ban is sure to bring something special to the game.

There are rumors that a new shoe is in the works, which has sneakerheads all over the world on high alert. If a new style does become available, it’s sure to make its way to 2K and dominate the courts in MyCAREER. Of course, this is all just speculation at this point, but the good people at 2K and Nike aren’t going to leave their clientele in the dark for long, and even if they do, there are sure to be rewards for all the hardship.

And that’s why the Jordan brand is banned in NBA 2K25. If you’re looking for more, here’s whether you can play as a WNBA player in MyCAREER.

NBA 2K25 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

