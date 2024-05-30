Why You Need To Pick Dusk Mane Necrozma Over Dawn Wing, According To Pokemon GO Players

Pokemon GO Fest 2024 introduces the Legendary Ultra Beast Necrozma to the mobile monster collector, but it adds more than just his base form. As in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, Pokemon GO players can choose between Necrozma’s Dusk Mane and Dawn Wing forms. But which is best?

Pokemon GO Players Choose Dusk Mane over Dawn Wing

If you’ve spent any time on X or Reddit since Pokemon GO Fest kicked off in Sendai, Japan, you may have noticed a ton of posts featuring Dusk Mane Necrozma. That’s the one that looks like Solgaleo covered in black armor, and you can transform Necrozma into it if you choose the Sun path.

The reason there are so many Dusk Mane screenshots and not so many images of Dawn Wing is because of Dusk Mane Necrozma’s viability in PvP Battle Leagues. Reddit user itishop77 was bold enough to ask why Dusk Mane was favored over Dawn Wing, and the community did not disappoint in breaking down its advantages over the giant armored bat.

Krispyboiz commented, “Both will be very good, but I think Dusk Mane is a little more tantalizing for Master League, being a big new Steel-type, which makes a nice counter to most Dragon types.”

And they weren’t the only ones who touted this idea that Dusk Mane’s Steel typing gives it a leg-up in battle. Soingerd explained how Dusk Mane Necrozma is the new top Steel Attacker and will likely retain said status even after Mega Lucario and Mega Metagross are added to the game. Dusk Wing, however, is the second-strongest Ghost-type Attacker behind Mega Gengar.

SBM1992 claimed that Dusk Mane becoming the new best Steel attacker makes its addition to Pokemon GO a bigger shake-up than Dawn Wing’s second-place Ghost typing. This was further reinforced by players who pointed out that Dark-type Pokemon are preferred over Ghost-type matchups as Ghost-types have less utility.

So, if you are into hardcore raiding or love to grind GO Battle League, Dusk Mane seems to have been crowned the better of the two forms. But, if you don’t care about viability, either form would make a handsome addition to any trainer’s collection.

