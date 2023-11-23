Netflix original series Blue Eye Samurai offers a bloody revenge story set within Japan’s Edo Period, juxtaposing the beauty of the culture with feudal action. And though the first season tells a complete, satisfying story, there is plenty of room for a second season of Blue Eye Samurai.

Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu, a ronin out to kill those responsible for her mother’s brutal death. This quest takes her across Japan, with plenty of enemies emerging from the shadows to stop her. Ending on a fiery note, Blue Eye Samurai leaves fans hoping that the story will continue with future seasons. Here’s the official word on Blue Eye Samurai’s current renewal hopes and how the season finale creates interesting directions for the series to explore.

Will Blue Eye Samurai Get a Second Season?

At the time of writing, there has been no official word from Netflix that Blue Eye Samurai has been renewed for a second season. After the series premiere, co-creator Michael Green encouraged audiences to watch Blue Eye Samurai to completion within the first 28 days of its release to improve its renewal chances. Production designer Jason Scheier echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of viewing completion rates with Netflix’s internal metrics.

Blue Eye Samurai reportedly received 2.9 million viewers within its first week of release, though there has been no additional substantial details regarding its performance. Green has since called the show’s ratings “encouraging,” without currently divulging anything else about its renewal chances. Given the 28-day release window, Netflix should have all the metrics it needs to determine the show’s future by early December.

How Well Blue Eye Samurai Has Connected with Audiences

As a testament to the creative pedigree behind the series, Blue Eye Samurai has been a critical success, earning a 100% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes in its first week. Influential video game developer Hideo Kojima has also been publicly effusive in his support of the series, becoming one of the show’s most high-profile vocal fans. Kojima is, by no means, alone in his love for the series, with public response on social media praising the show’s action sequences and gorgeously rendered art style. This could be key as Netflix moves to favor content quality over content quantity.

And Blue Eye Samurai leaves plenty of room for additional seasons to explore, concluding the revenge saga in Japan but teasing a global expansion moving forward. Mizu might have gained a sense of accomplishment in her bloody vendetta in Season 1, but this was only a single piece of a much larger puzzle moving forward that the show will hopefully be able to follow up on.