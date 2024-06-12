Concord is the latest Sony-published PlayStation 5 game to simultaneously land on Windows. But will Concord need a PlayStation Network account on PC? Here’s the answer.

Will Concord Need a PlayStation Network Account on PC?

Yes, Concord will need a PlayStation Network Account on PC. Sony has confirmed this via the game’s Steam Store listing, which reads, “Requires 3rd-Party Account: PlayStation Network (Supports Linking to Steam Account).”

Ghost of Tsushima has a similar requirement, but only for multiplayer. However, since Concord has no single-player component, you can count on it requiring a PlayStation Network Account. And, as with Ghost of Tsushima, Concord is unavailable in the 175 countries/territories where you can’t create a PlayStation Network account.

Is this a cast iron guarantee that when it launches on August 23, you’ll only be able to play it with a PlayStation Network account? Well, there’s the slim possibility that Sony will backtrack, as they did when they were about to enforce that requirement on Helldivers 2. However, there’s a key difference here.

Helldivers 2 already had an established player base when Sony said they were going to force players to create a PSN account. Yes, the requirement was mentioned on the game’s Steam page, but it hadn’t been enforced up to that point.

So, suddenly, Sony was dealing with some very angry, very vocal players who went on to review-bomb the game and made it clear they’d be ditching it if Sony proceeded. However, with Concord, Sony will, as far as we know, be enforcing it from scratch.

This may still have an impact on the game’s take-up, though a bigger issue is that Sony is launching this, a character-based team FPS, into a market that’s already a little crowded. I’m not convinced Concord can stand out.

So, the answer to whether Concord will need a PlayStation Network account on PC is yes.

Concord releases on Aug. 23.

