Will Persona 4 Get Remade as Persona 4 Reload?

Has Persona 4 Already Been Remade?

Persona YouTuber ScrambledFaz shared a screenshot on X, pointing out that the website domain “p4re.jp” was registered on the 20th of March. Two years ago, “p3re.jp” was registered only a few months before the remake was announced. This has fans theorizing that a Persona 4 remake is on the horizon.

The original Persona 4 game came out in 2008, only playable on PlayStation 3 and 4. Then, in 2012, Persona 4 Golden was released, which was fully ported for PlayStation Vita and PC. Along with some refreshed graphics, Persona 4 Golden added new content. This includes a brand new town and the fan-favorite romanceable character, Marie.

However, Persona 4 Golden is no more a remake than Persona 3 Portable. The 2009 game made to be compatible with the PSP included a new protagonist and Theodore, an extra character in the Velvet Room. Although these changes improved the game, they are nothing compared to the complete overhaul that came with Persona 3: Reload.

What Would a Persona 4 Remake Look Like?

If the potential Persona 4 remake meets the standard of Persona 3 Reload, then there’s a lot to be excited about. The 2008 graphics from Persona 4 are charming, but a remake would definitely give them a much-needed refreshed look. This would mean new portraits for each character, and new animation for the cut scenes.

A remake would also mean more side quests and character interactions, so get ready to enjoy leveling up social links all over again. Persona 4 Golden came with the addition of Okima City, where you can enjoy some rabbit hole activities like going to the cinema or the coffee shop. Hopefully, the remake will add more depth to the city.

When Should We Expect a Persona 4 Remake?

In 2024, a reliable Sega leaker told sources that a Persona 4 remake is definitely in the works. However, we shouldn’t expect it for a while. If we’re using the release calendar of Persona 3: Reload to guess when we’ll hear more, an announcement could come as soon as June. This parallels the reveal of Persona 3: Reload, which happened in June of 2023, at the Xbox Summer Showcase.

Atlus has been teasing news about Persona 6 for years now. It’s been almost ten years since the release of Persona 5, and we still don’t have a potential release date for the newest addition to the series. If the rumors about a Persona 4 remake are true, this could delay Persona 6 even more. Some fans are frustrated at this, even arguing that Persona 4 doesn’t need a remake. Hopefully, a Persona 4 remake won’t delay the development of Persona 6 too much, as it is already rumored to have been in development for years now.

And that’s everything we know about whether Persona 4 will get a remake as Persona 4 Reload.

