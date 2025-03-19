Forgot password
R.E.P.O., a monster looking at the player.
Video Games
Will R.E.P.O come to consoles?

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 18, 2025 10:13 pm

R.E.P.O., a co-op horror game that launched in February, has proven extremely popular, with over 200,000 people playing it on PC. But will R.E.P.O. come to consoles? Here’s what you need to know.

Is R.E.P.O. Going to Come to Consoles?

R.E.P.O. is not, so far, coming to consoles, and it may remain a PC-only game forever. The game’s developer, semiwork, has said nothing to confirm that they’re even considering a console version. This small developer is, in fact, still working away at nailing the game’s multiplayer, and has hit something of a snag.

Specifically, they’re wrestling with the issue of enhancing the game’s multiplayer mechanics (the game is built for multiplayer) without turning R.E.P.O. into a haven for cheats.

“The main issue with matchmaking lobbies is hackers. But the issue with an anti-cheat system is that you’re ruining the experience for everyone who has made mods, because mods don’t work with an anti-cheat system. And we don’t want that,” the dev states (via PCGamer). So even before they could consider porting the game to console, they’ve got that issue to configure.

Yes, you’ve got PC-only games like Mouthwashing coming to console, but that title is single-player only, which makes things simpler. Lethal Company and Content Warning, both of which came before R.E.P.O., and which follow a similar premise of sneaking by monsters, have also remained PC-only. Around this time last year, the developers of the latter said they were considering putting Content Warning on console, but technical issues were a problem. Since then, there’s been no more news on a console release.

So the answer to will R.E.P.O. come to consoles is that its developer has not expressed any interest in doing so, and is instead focusing on the multiplayer aspects of the PC version.

R.E.P.O.
