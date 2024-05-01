Will There Be a Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 4?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is officially over – so, will there be a Season 4 of the Disney+ animated series?

Is Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 4 Happening?

No, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 4 isn’t happening. Lucasfilm and Disney+ billed Season 3 as the show’s final batch of episodes, and there’s no indication they’ve changed their minds. Indeed, executive producers Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett previously told StarWars.com that they always envisioned the Bad Batch wrapping up after three seasons. “When we first started this show, we had hoped that we could get three seasons to tell this story,” Corbett said.

“It’s been such a great show,” added Rau. “But one thing that’s really positive is going into this season, we knew very early on this would be the final season. That’s a blessing that can be a rare thing in our field – knowing that, we were able to wrap things up the way we want it, the way that we felt the story deserved, the way that the characters should have it.” But planned or not, both Corbett and Rau described drawing Clone Force 99’s story to a close as a “bittersweet” experience.

The Bad Batch Star Teases Season 3’s Alternate Ending

Of course, just because The Bad Batch is over doesn’t mean we’ll never see the show’s characters again. Notably, the Season 3 finale hints that Omega is about to embark on further adventures as a Rebel Alliance pilot. Yet Omega’s post-Bad Batch future was even more heavily signposted in earlier versions of the script, according to her voice actor, Michelle Ang.

“Omega was set up with the possibility of a very large future [in the Star Wars franchise],” she told The Holo Files in a February 2024 interview. “And then it changed from there.” Ang nevertheless praised Bad Batch‘s ending, insisting the creative team did “a beautiful job” with Season 3. She also echoed Corbett and Rau by branding the finale “bittersweet.”

All 15 episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are currently streaming on Disney+.

