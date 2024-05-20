Below Deck Down Under, a woman in a bikini bottom waving an Australian flag on a beach while a yacht goes past in the distance.
Will There Be Below Deck Down Under Season 3? Answered

Chris McMullen
Published: May 20, 2024 01:24 pm

The reality TV show Below Deck has spawned a few spinoffs, including the Australia-based Below Deck Down Under. But will there be a Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under? Here’s the answer.

Below Deck Down Under is getting a Season 3. Like the US version, the show catalogs life aboard a massive superyacht, along with any drama that occurs during the voyage. The fact it got a second season was a good sign, confirming the show has its own legs. 

Some spinoffs get a Season 2 but fizzle out when it’s clear they don’t have the magic of the original. And while the viewing figures haven’t quite hit the lofty heights of the “main” show, the second season, the first to air on Bravo, hasn’t dipped (via TVDeets).

However, while Below Deck Down Under’s third season was confirmed at 2023’s BravoCon, it doesn’t have a release date or even a vague release window. The show was filming in March, and when you factor in editing, it likely won’t start airing until summer 2024 at the earliest. 

But despite all that good news, Captain Jason Chambers, who is returning for Season 3, still asked fans to give Bravo a nudge (via Monsters and Critics). “Let’s shout out and tell BelowDeckBravo how much we want this,” he posted in reply to a comment on his Instagram.

Fans shouldn’t be too worried. Season 2 reportedly filmed in April of 2023 and aired in July of that year, so there’s absolutely time for the show to air this summer. But ultimately, Bravo will want to maximize the show’s viewership, so if that means delaying it until next year, it will. 

So, the answer to whether will there be a Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under is yes. It was filming in March of 2023, but there’s currently no release date.

Below Deck Down Under is streaming on Peacock.

Chris McMullen
