Will There Be Dark Gathering Season 2?

After a 2-cour season back in 2023, the Dark Gathering anime adaptation has covered a huge chunk of the original material in animation, but is there still some chance for us to see a season 2 coming up any time soon?

As of now, there have been no announcements regarding a possible second season for Dark Gathering. The series concluded the second cour of its first season in December 2023 with a total of 25 episodes, but it seems like, despite the cliffhanger ending we got, we won’t be getting a follow-up to it any time soon. Nothing has denied the possibility just yet, but at the same time, nothing has been pointing at it either.

You can stream the whole first season on HIDIVE or Netflix depending on your country. The original manga is written and illustrated by Kenichi Kondo, and it has been going on since March 2019 in a monthly release schedule. The anime has covered around 35 of its chapters during its first season, and considering how it’s barely past 60 chapters by now, it might take a while longer before a new season can be planned, assuming it would be a 25-episode season once again.

Dark Gathering follows the story of Keitaro Gentoga, a young boy who has been tormented by spirits for as long as he can remember. During a traumatic event, his right hand was cursed in the past, which also cursed the left hand of his childhood friend, Eiko. But thanks to Eiko’s encouragement, he becomes a private tutor to overcome his trauma. But his first student is Yayoi Hozuki, a girl who can clearly see ghosts and wishes to reclaim her mother’s soul, which was stolen by a powerful spirit when she died in an accident.

As for now, a possible season 2 for Dark Gathering is still not confirmed, but we’ll be sure to update its status if the situation ever changes.

