Will There Be Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8?

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is for diehard Jersey Shore fans, that’s for sure. Since it was first released in 2018, the Jersey Shore spinoff has welcomed new faces to the franchise. So, is there going to be a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8?

Will Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Get a Season 8?

Officially, MTV has not made a renewal announcement yet, but it’s very possible that a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is in the works. Angelina recently uploaded a selfie to one of her Instagram stories that could hint at another season. The selfie is of her in what looks like a TV confessional set with a green screen behind her. She captioned the Ipost with “That’s a wrap” and tagged the official Jersey Shore account underneath.



Ronnie posted a photo of his guy castmates on his Instagram on July 10. He captioned the photo with “#RSVP #BoysTrip #AC #Borgota.” In the photo, Vinnie, Pauly D., Ronnie himself, and Mike are smiling while sitting in a fancy restaurant. Coincidence? Maybe not.

Similarly, on June 28, on Snooki’s podcast (It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey), she loosely mentioned that she’d been recording a commercial for Paramount, one of the show’s main streaming platforms.

If we look at past seasons’ timing, Season 6 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was released in January 2023, and Season 7 was released on February 24 of 2024. So, we may be getting a renewal announced later this year.

What Happened on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s Season 7 Reunion?

Season 7’s official reunion concluded in May 2024 with a lot of unresolved issues between Sam and Angelina. Angelina has had a lot of ups and downs on the Jersey Shore spinoff, and she and Sam ended up having a hallway confrontation over a TikTok that Sam had made. This was all made worse by the fact that, after digging for some more information on her heritage, Angelina discovered that the person she thought was her father actually wasn’t.

She also got into numerous discussions with the rest of the cast, especially with Sammi. Angelina also expressed during the reunion that she had been going to therapy to work on her communication skills. Mid-season, the show reintroduced Ronnie after a mental health hiatus and his domestic abuse incident. This came as a huge shock to Sammi, as she and Ronnie had gone through a tough relationship back in the day.

Although Ronnie did not attend the reunion, Sammi expressed her disdain for Ronnie. She admitted how uncomfortable it was for her to see him again and have to greet him again after years of not being in touch. In any case, fans of Jersey Shore shouldn’t be too worried, as all things seem to point to a new season of their favorite Jersey ensemble.

And that’s whether there will be a Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8.



Season 7 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is available on multiple streaming platforms.

