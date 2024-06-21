Will There Be Jinx Season 2 Manwha?

The popular manhwa Jinx has been on a two-month hiatus with no news since the last chapters were posted. Now fans want to know if a season 2 is still in the works and if so, when it will be released.

Is There a Jinx Season 2 Manhwa?

There will indeed be a season 2 for the Jinx manhwa, though there’s no word on when it’s coming out.

Jinx‘s last chapter for season 1 was released in April 2024 with a special chapter released a month later in May. Other than a special notice, no other updates have been released for the series.

In the creator’s note, Jinx‘s creator Mingwa states that they are aiming to drop season two sometime this year. So far, Mingwa has made no announcements concerning a release date for season 2. Fans can keep an eye out for any announcements through Mingwa’s official Twitter/X account. It is all in Korean but Google offers a decent translation.

What Do We Know About Jinx Season 2?

In Mingwa’s creator note after Jinx chapter 53, they talk a little bit about what to expect with season 2. We know that Jinx will end with season 2, making the end of season 1 the halfway point.

Mingwa explains that the next season will be the big blow-up, concentrating on feelings over building up the overall plot. Since Mingwa loves a good slow burn where a “toxic top” goes through the ringer before being forgiving, they expect the last part of the series to be a bit longer than season 1. As Mingwa has said in the creator’s note, “The slower the burn, the sweeter the redemption.”

Mingwa also leaves a timeline for the seasons in the creator’s note. At the very end of this timeline, they wrote “Extras?”. We may be getting some after-story extras that will hopefully show at least Kim Dan happy and maybe Jaekyung if he earns that sweet redemption.

