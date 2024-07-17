Will There Be More Than A Married Couple Season 2?

Will there be a More Than A Married Couple Season 2? If you’re a fan of some good old-fashioned romance in weird circumstances, as if there’s any other kind in anime, then you’ll want to know. At least this one’s relatively wholesome most of the time.

Is More Than a Married Couple Getting Season 2?

More Than A Married Couple has not yet been renewed for a second season. While the story certainly isn’t over yet, there’s no news on whether it’ll get a Season 2.

More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers Season 1 ended with Jiro facing a tough decision, basically still torn between his childhood crush Shiori and his current wife Akari. While it did lean more towards Akari, and rightly so, but the hints between the childhood friends Shiori and Jiro are still there. Plus, the marriage set up is far from over.

The anime ending isn’t quite a cliffhanger, but it’s also far from resolved, meaning that there’s plenty of space for another season, especially as the anime seemed very popular while it was airing back at the tail end of 2022. Yes, it’s really been that long, as hard as that is to believe. However, while there’s no official sign of a second season, there’s plenty of material from the manga still to translate. We’re certainly hoping for another season of the show, so hopefully an announcement comes sooner than later.

What Is More Than A Married Couple?

More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers is a romance anime where high school students are put into pairs to live together as if they were married, basically with an aim to help them develop social skills and actual real-life skills too. It’s an unusual concept, and it gets weirder because the couples are actually rated on how happy they are. Stranger still, if the couples get a high enough score, they can choose to change partners, meaning those who’ve been randomly assigned someone they’re not as keen on, could choose someone they’ve got a crush on.

The main characters in the show are Jiro, the main male protagonist, Akari, a gyaru and the main female protagonist, and Shiori, Jiro’s childhood friend and crush. Akari and Shiori are basically the inverse of one another, and while things start of with Jiro basically having no admirers, as things go on, both of the girls end up developing feelings for him. The crux of the show is who Jiro decides he wants to be with. We’re not going to go into spoilers here for the manga though, so don’t worry.

More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

More Than A Married Couple, But Not Lovers is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

