Will There Be Ninja Kamui Season 2?

One of the most action-packed original anime series to premiere on Adult Swim in 2024 was Ninja Kamui. After wrapping its inaugural season in May, fans are already asking if Ninja Kamui will be following it up with a second season.

Is Ninja Kamui Getting A Second Season?

There are currently no announced plans from Adult Swim or any other platform to renew Ninja Kamui for a second season. However, there are, fortunately, several clear signs of a bright future for the series across a variety of media. In a social media Q&A about Adult Swim overall, Senior Vice President and Head of Anime and Action Series at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network, and Adult Swim Jason DeMarco shared that Warner Bros. Discovery was happy with the increased viewership for Adult Swim and Toonami across the board, including the programming block’s original shows.

DeMarco hinted that concept art and designs for a potential Ninja Kamui Season 2 had been created, but clarified that the series had not yet been renewed. Despite no decision being reached about Ninja Kamui’s future, DeMarco elaborated that the network and its parent company were pleased with the show’s first season.

In the meantime, the series is getting a prequel tie-in video game, Ninja Kamui: Shinobi Origins, set for release on the Nintendo Switch at the end of May 2024. As fans await news on confirmation for a possible Ninja Kamui Season 2, the game should help tide them over until we get certain news about the show’s future.

Ninja Kamui follows fugitive ninja warrior, Higan, who relocates to the United States to escape from the vicious ninja clan he was a part of, joined by his wife and their young son. Despite the family taking on aliases, with Higan renaming himself Joe Logan, the ninjas successfully track down the three and target them for bloody vengeance in retribution for abandoning the clan.

