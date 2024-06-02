While the anime series Noragami, based on the manga created by the duo Adachitoka, has earned its fair share of fans around the world, its anime adaptation only ran for two seasons. Here’s if Noragami will return for Season 3 and potential reasons behind the delay.

Will There Be Noragami Season 3?

Since the conclusion of Noragami Season 2 in December 2015, there has been no official word of the series returning in any capacity, whether as a third season, revival series, or anime feature film. Similarly, there has been no official reasoning for the lengthy delay behind a potential continuation of Noragami, especially given the amount of manga material left to be adapted into the anime medium. However, there are several signs as to why the anime’s hiatus may have taken place.

The Noragami anime series is produced by prolific Japanese animation house Studio BONES, which has been hard at work on new seasons and movies for My Hero Academia and its own original IP Metallic Rouge, both of which premiered new seasons this year. These projects potentially took priority over Noragami which, while popular, never quite hit the same levels of widespread recognition and appreciation as Studio BONES’ other projects at the time. Given how much work animation studios take on already, plans to immediately continue Noragami beyond its second season may have fallen by the wayside.

Fortunately, not all hope is lost for a future in anime for Noragami, which concluded its manga run in January 2024. Rumors have since surfaced that a third season or sequel anime series to Noragami is currently in development at Studio BONES, though these rumors remain unsubstantiated and have not been commented on by Studio BONES or Noragami’s international distributor, Crunchyroll. Hopefully, Noragami fans will eventually see the return of the acclaimed anime series in some form, continuing the fantasy adventures of protagonist Hiroyi Iki and the rest of Adachitoka’s beloved story.

Noragami is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

