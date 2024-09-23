Will There Be the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was one of the most anticipated reality shows of the summer, and it didn’t disappoint. But we look forward to more tales from this secret sorority with Season 2 or is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives one and done?

Is There a Season Two of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in Development?

Although The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives only debuted earlier in September, it seems that it’s the hottest new reality show out there, with plenty of fans already binging through every episode of the first season. While there’s no official word on a second season being developed, it seems that the majority of the cast would be on board with another season coming to town, according to an article from TODAY.

It seems that there are many more stories to be told about the #MomTok crew, and they’re ready to dish out all of the dirty details.

What Is #MomTok From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?

#MomTok is a group of friends that developed a hashtag on the popular social media site TikTok, where they could share updates with their followers. However, after a swinging scandal rocked the group to the core and made national headlines, the basis of this smoking-hot show was born.

While Season 1 covered plenty, we all know there’s even more to the story, so let’s just hope that the crew is willing to get back together to spill a little more tea about what really happened.

Where Can You Watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 1 Online?

If you’re hoping to jump into this series for the first time, knowing where you can stream it is half the battle. Thankfully, for anyone with a Hulu account, eight episodes of the hottest new drama await you. I’d be interested to learn more about what caused the whole #MomTok debacle.

With the success that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives saw almost immediately, I would be shocked if there Season 2 wasn’t already being drafted up as we speak. Especially since one of the wives mentioned she’d be willing to discuss her mysterious illness if there was one. However, we’ll just need to patiently wait to hear if Hulu has greenlit another season of the show before we get our hopes up.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream now on Hulu.

