Will There Be Zom 100 Season 2?

Published: May 22, 2024 08:13 pm

If you’ve watched the excellent first season of Zom 100 then you’ll want to know if season 2 is on the way, maybe even immediately. Well, we’ve got you covered with everything we know so far, so let’s get into it.

Is Zom 100 Getting A Second Season?

As of the time of writing this article, the answer is no. We’re hopeful that will change, and there are a few signs that it might. The first major one is that the series got a really good reception. Reviews for the show were incredibly positive, and it was nominated for several awards, including things like best new series and best comedy. That kind of reputation is usually worth building on, so based on that alone, we’d be surprised to see it disappear into the night.

There’s also the fact that there’s still more Zom 100 being made, with the next manga volume, chapter 17, being released on June 19th, 2024. The first season of Zom 100 covers the first 11 volumes, which means that if season 2 were to cover the same amount of space, it’d need to wait for another few chapters to release before it even started production properly.

New volumes of the series release every three-to-four months, which means we’re likely looking at another couple of years until we even have enough content. When you take all of this into account, something would have to change with the second season for it to arrive within the next couple of years. As that’s unlikely to be the case, it could well be that we’re waiting three or more years for the release date of Zom 100 season 2.

If you’ve somehow not seen the first season, then please go and watch it. It follows the adventures of Akira Tendo, who’s been sucked into a soul-destroying office job he hates and has been beaten down because of it. Work goes a little differently one day when a whole zombie apocalypse happens, and he gets the chance to rediscover himself.

He then goes a journey and meets some old and new friends, and slowly tries to tick off things he wants to do before he becomes a zombie. It’s a really wholesome series despite the premise, and it’s incredibly funny as well. Also, if you watch it, we’re more likely to get another season, so really, you should do it for all of us.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
