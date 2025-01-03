Will Trent Season 3: All New and Returning Cast and Characters

It’s hard for a police procedural to stand out these days. After all, every network has at least one, and they all share common themes. However, ABC’s Will Trent has a unique pretty angle. Here are all of the new and returning cast members for Will Trent Season 3.

All Major Actors & Cast List for Will Trent Season 3

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent

Will Trent follows the titular character as he navigates life as a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). He takes on all kinds of cases with the help of his colleagues, but Season 2 leaves his status as an agent up in the air. After solving an intense crime, he leaves his home behind and doesn’t tell anyone where he’s going.

When Season 3 returns, Ramón Rodríguez will reprise his role as Will Trent, his biggest role to date. However, he’s also appeared in notable projects like The Wire, The Taking of Pelham 123, and Michael Bay’s Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Erika Christensen as Angela Polaski

No police procedural would be complete without a love interest, and Angela Polaski fits that role well. She’s also a great character in her own right, though, being a homicide detective with Atlanta PD. Unfortunately, things unravel for her in Season 2 as she finds herself on the wrong side of the law.

Erika Christensen plays the complicated Angie, adding another successful TV role to her already successful resume. Christensen has appeared in several major series, including NBC’s Parenthood and Six Degrees. However, her breakout role was in the Steven Soderbergh film Traffic.

Gina Rodriguez as Marion Alba

The biggest addition to the cast of Will Trent for Season 3 will be Gina Rodriguez’s Marion Alba. She will be the new Assistant District Attorney in town and get off on the wrong foot with Will. They will have to play nice, though, as a major crime forces them to work together.

Avid TV watchers should already be familiar with Rodriguez, as she starred as the titular character in The CW’s Jane the Virgin. In the years since that show ended, she’s appeared in several notable projects, such as Spy Kids: Armageddon and Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego.

Additional Cast Members for Will Trent Season 3

While Will Trent Season 3 will focus on the heavy hitters in the cast, there are plenty of other characters who are sure to make their presence felt, including Betty, Will’s chihuahua. Here are other actors to look out for in the next season of ABC’s procedurals and who they play:

Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell

Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood

Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano

Greg Germann as James Ulster

LisaGay Hamilton as Evelyn Mitchell

Cora Lu Tran as Nico

Christina Wren as Caroline

Scott Foley as Dr. Seth McDale

And those are all the new and returning cast and characters in Will Trent Season 3.

Will Trent airs new episodes on Tuesdays on ABC.

