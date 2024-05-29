Wind Breaker Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

Wind Breaker is inching closer to the conclusion of its first season as the fight between Hajime and Choji continues. With everyone in the Bofurin group on the line, when can we expect Episode 10 to be released?

When Will Wind Breaker Episode 10 Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

Wind Breaker episode 10 will be released in the U.S. on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The episode will also be released in Japan on Friday, June 7, 2024, because of time zone differences. The first major conflict of the Wind Breaker anime has been leading to the fight between Hajime and Choji, two leaders with opposing ideals. Hajime finally showed his fighting prowess while also trying to understand Choji’s intense need for freedom and the reasoning for his cruel treatment of his subordinates.

Hopefully, the coming episodes will delve deeper into Choji’s psyche. With this being a martial arts anime, there’s no telling what kind of potential redemption arc there could be for a character as terrible and self-centered as Choji. His second-in-command, Jo Togame, already received an incredibly compelling flashback in previous episodes that provided context to his cruel actions. Only time will tell if Choji has something similar happening to him before the end of Wind Breaker Season 1. For now, though, we can at least count on the impeccable animation of Studio CloverWorks to continue to provide stunningly animated fights and impressive choreography.

Here is a list of when Wind Breaker Episode 10 airs in various regions:

PDT: Thursday, June 6, 8:26 AM

EDT: Thursday, June 6, 11:26 AM

UTC: Thursday, June 6, 3:26 PM

CEST: Thursday, June 6, 9:26 PM

BST: Thursday, June 6, 10:26 PM

JST: Friday, June 7, 12:26 AM

AEST: Friday, June 7, 6:26 AM

So, the release date for Wind Breaker Episode 10 is confirmed to be Friday, June 6, 2024, at 12:26 AM JST in Japan and Thursday, June 6, in the U.S. on Crunchyroll.

