Wings of Glory Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 14, 2024 05:23 am

Updated: May 14, 2024

The time has come to take the battle to the skies! By redeeming Wings of Glory codes, you’ll upgrade your fleet with new planes, stock up on Coins and Medals, and take your enemies head-on in an aerial battle royale to determine dominion over the air.

All Wings of Glory Codes List

Active Wings of Glory Codes

  • FREEPLANE: Use for a Spitfire Mk IIB (New)
  • yt.haxaclappa: Use for 300 Tactical Medals
  • NEWYEAR2024—Redeem for 300 Coins
  • yt.patron: Use for 150 Coins

Expired Wings of Glory Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wings of Glory

Redeem your Wings of Glory codes in just a few simple steps:

  1. Launch Wings of Glory on Roblox.
  2. Click the Twitter bird icon to open the code text box. (Image 1)
  3. Input your code into the Enter Code Here text box. (Image 2)
  4. Click the Redeem button to get a reward.

Are you looking for similar military-themed Roblox experiences? Drop into our articles on War Simulator codes and Military Tycoon codes and get valuable resources in no time!

