Wings of Glory Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 14, 2024 We found a new code!

The time has come to take the battle to the skies! By redeeming Wings of Glory codes, you’ll upgrade your fleet with new planes, stock up on Coins and Medals, and take your enemies head-on in an aerial battle royale to determine dominion over the air.

All Wings of Glory Codes List

Active Wings of Glory Codes

FREEPLANE : Use for a Spitfire Mk IIB (New)

: Use for a Spitfire Mk IIB yt.haxaclappa : Use for 300 Tactical Medals

: Use for 300 Tactical Medals NEWYEAR2024 —Redeem for 300 Coins

—Redeem for 300 Coins yt.patron: Use for 150 Coins

Expired Wings of Glory Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Wings of Glory

Redeem your Wings of Glory codes in just a few simple steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Wings of Glory on Roblox. Click the Twitter bird icon to open the code text box. (Image 1) Input your code into the Enter Code Here text box. (Image 2) Click the Redeem button to get a reward.

