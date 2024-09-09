Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re ready to dive into the dungeon, then you’re also ready for the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 10 release date. You don’t need magic or superhuman reflexes to even enjoy the show, and frankly, we’re very appreciative of that.

Recommended Videos

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 10 release date is September 15th. Wistoria‘s been a very pleasant surprise for us this season. While it’s natural to miss a few of these shows, given how many are coming out every season now, this show does feel like a bit of a sleeper hit compared to some of the others. Will’s a very likable protagonist, and while the concept isn’t especially fresh, some of its lore is very cool.

Related: Failure Frame Episode 10 Release Date Confirmed

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 9?

Episode 9 was incredibly action-packed and had Will and his little Praxis group diving into the dungeon in earnest. Despite Will’s undeniable skills, he’s simply unable to keep up with his teammates, who all have the advantage of not just having magic in general but specifically a Search spell that allows them to detect monsters early and then the immense might of their own skills along with that. Due to all of this, it doesn’t seem as though Will will be able to do much.

However, their aim is to go to floor 10 as fast as possible, but something is wrong. Teachers end up dead, and something evil is going on. Not only that, but our little gang of magicians ends up falling through the tenth floor and find themselves on the eleventh floor, which is somewhere they’re simply not meant to be. It’ll be interesting to see how this all pans out when Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 10 airs on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy