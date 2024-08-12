Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

Do you want the Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 release date? If you have a love of the classic magicless person in a magical world, then of course you want to know. We’ve got what you need right here, and we’re always happy to share.

The Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 release date is August 18. We’ve been really impressed with this take on the physical mage. It hasn’t been as funny as Mashle was, but that’s very clearly not the aim here. Instead, it’s all about Will proving himself constantly, which isn’t a new concept but is pretty much always an entertaining one, especially when he’s actually a fairly likable character instead of one who’s too busy moping. It’s just a nice change of pace.

What Happened in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 5?

Good news, everyone – it’s tournament arc time. We start off with some fluff about racing and then meet the two commentators, which is also mostly fluff. We then see that Sion’s been invited onto a team by Colette, and he’s overjoyed but far less so when he realizes it’s so that Will can compete. The three mages then enter the field ready for the crown-stealing portion, and much to everyone’s surprise, Will absolutely dominates, to begin with.

While the intended fight here is between Julius and Will, it turns out that Sion has chosen now as the best possible time to strike at Will as well, and he starts trying to burn him to cinders. We see a little bit of this action toward the end of the episode, but the vast majority of this fight, and likely the one with Julius as well, will be resolved in Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode 6 on Crunchyroll.

