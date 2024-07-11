Wistoria Wand and Sword Keyart from series poster
Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode Release Dates & Time

The magic is here with 2024’s Summer anime season and Wistoria: Wand and Sword is leading the charge. So you don’t miss out on Will Serfort’s journey to sit atop the Wizard’s Tower, here’s a look at the release date and time for each episode.

When Does Wistoria: Wand and Sword Release?

A character looking upset in Wistoria.

Wistoria: Wand and Sword first debuted on July 7, 2024, and new episodes of the series are scheduled to arrive throughout the Summer anime season. That means there’s plenty more Wand and Sword action to come.

Wistoria is expected to have a total of 12 episodes during its run, however, this is yet to be officially confirmed. Here is a look at all of the dates we expect to see episodes released throughout the show’s initial run.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 7
Episode 2July 14
Episode 3July 21
Episode 4July 28
Episode 5Aug. 4
Episode 6Aug. 11
Episode 7Aug. 18
Episode 8Aug. 25
Episode 9Sept. 1
Episode 10Sept. 8
Episode 11Sept. 15
Episode 12Sept. 22

Anime can often be subject to delays and other factors that push back releases. Similarly, the episode count may differ from what is expected, but if either of these things happens then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later.

What Time Do New Episodes of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Release?

Episodes of Wistoria: Wand and Sword will air first in Japan at 4:30 pm JST on Sundays before arriving on Crunchyroll the same day at 2:30 am PT. This means you’re not going to have much of a delay between releases, the benefit being there is much less of a window for spoilers to cause issues.

Once episodes have aired they’ll be available to stream on Crunchyroll so if you miss any as they premiere don’t fret! You can always watch them back later.

