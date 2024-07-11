Wistoria: Wand and Sword Episode Release Dates & Time

The magic is here with 2024’s Summer anime season and Wistoria: Wand and Sword is leading the charge. So you don’t miss out on Will Serfort’s journey to sit atop the Wizard’s Tower, here’s a look at the release date and time for each episode.

When Does Wistoria: Wand and Sword Release?

Wistoria: Wand and Sword first debuted on July 7, 2024, and new episodes of the series are scheduled to arrive throughout the Summer anime season. That means there’s plenty more Wand and Sword action to come.

Wistoria is expected to have a total of 12 episodes during its run, however, this is yet to be officially confirmed. Here is a look at all of the dates we expect to see episodes released throughout the show’s initial run.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 7 Episode 2 July 14 Episode 3 July 21 Episode 4 July 28 Episode 5 Aug. 4 Episode 6 Aug. 11 Episode 7 Aug. 18 Episode 8 Aug. 25 Episode 9 Sept. 1 Episode 10 Sept. 8 Episode 11 Sept. 15 Episode 12 Sept. 22

Anime can often be subject to delays and other factors that push back releases. Similarly, the episode count may differ from what is expected, but if either of these things happens then this article will be updated so feel free to check back later.

What Time Do New Episodes of Wistoria: Wand and Sword Release?

Episodes of Wistoria: Wand and Sword will air first in Japan at 4:30 pm JST on Sundays before arriving on Crunchyroll the same day at 2:30 am PT. This means you’re not going to have much of a delay between releases, the benefit being there is much less of a window for spoilers to cause issues.

Once episodes have aired they’ll be available to stream on Crunchyroll so if you miss any as they premiere don’t fret! You can always watch them back later.

