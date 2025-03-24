Wolf Hall: Every Actor Recast in Season 2 (& Who Replaced Them)

Wolf Hall is back with a new season, The Mirror and the Light, and some equally new faces in several of the historical drama’s key roles! To help you keep track of who’s who, here’s a round-up of every actor recast in Wolf Hall Season 2 and who replaced them.

Every Actor Recast in Wolf Hall Season 2

Tom Holland (Gregory Cromwell)

Charlie Rowe replaces Tom Holland as Gregory, the son of Wolf Hall protagonist Thomas Cromwell, in Season 2. This is among The Mirror and the Light‘s least surprising casting switch-ups; Holland signed on as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man shortly after Wolf Hall Season 1 debuted in 2015. As such, his busy schedule – and hefty fee – made bringing him back for Season 2 impractical.

Bernard Hill (Duke of Norfolk)

Timothy Spall fills the Duke of Norfolk role in Wolf Hall Season 2, taking over from Bernard Hill. Hill was originally slated to return in The Mirror and the Light, however, he died shortly before production kicked off. Retiring the Norfolk character wasn’t an option (Wolf Hall takes its cues from actual history, after all), so Harry Potter veteran Spall got the call-up.

Mark Gatiss (Stephen Gardiner)

Alex Jennings takes over from Mark Gatiss as slimy bishop Stephen Gardiner in Wolf Hall Season 2. The show’s court intrigue is a natural fit for Jennings, who’s best known for starring in several monarchy-related projects. Of these, the most high-profile is Netflix’s The Crown, in which he played Edward VIII.

Mathieu Amalric (Eustache Chapuys)

Karim Kadjar replaces Mathieu Amalric as diplomat Eustache Chapuys in Wolf Hall Season 2. The part is Kadjar’s most internationally recognized to date; unlike Amalric (who’s appeared in the likes of Quantum of Solace and The Grand Budapest Hotel), Kadjar focuses more on European stage shows.

Jessica Raine (Jane Rochford)

Lydia Leonard subs in for Jessica Raine as Jane Rochford in Wolf Hall Season 2. Presumably, Raine’s existing commitments prevented her from revisiting the Jane Rochford role in The Mirror and the Light; she currently headlines The Devil’s Hour, a drama-thriller series on Prime Video.

Ed Speleers (Edward Seymour)

Will Tudor swaps out Ed Speleers as Edward Seymour in Wolf Hall Season 2. It’s unclear why Speleers bowed out, but scheduling conflicts are likely to blame. Regardless, Game of Thrones alum Tudor is a more than capable replacement!

Joel MacCormack (Thomas Wriothesley)

Harry Melling fills the Thomas Wriothesley role in Wolf Hall Season 2, replacing Joel MacCormack. Did MacCormack get bumped for a more established performer? We can’t say for certain, although Melling – famous for Harry Potter and The Queen’s Gambit – is certainly that!

Janet Henfrey (Lady Margaret Pole)

Harriet Walter stars as Lady Margaret Pole in Wolf Hall Season 2, taking over from Season 1’s Janet Henfrey. Henfrey is in her late 80s now and hasn’t appeared on screen since 2022. So, this could explain why Wolf Hall‘s producers recast her with the younger (and very much still active) Walter.

Bryan Dick (Richard Rich)

Tom Mothersdale replaces Bryan Dick as Richard Rich in Wolf Hall Season 2. Why the change-up? Again, we can’t say for certain – but Dick’s availability was likely a factor.

And that’s every actor recast in Wolf Hall Season 2! The show’s second season, The Mirror and the Light, is currently airing on PBS, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

